Beaufort Co. Schools seek input on budget increases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County School District says they want to hear from the public regarding their new $20 million increase to the yearly budget.
Officials say some of the funds would pay for teacher raises and a cost of living increase for bus drivers.
The school district wants feedback on the proposed 2021-2022 school year.
Residents can submit their comments by emailing budget@beaufort.k12.sc.us or calling 843-322-5928.
“Developing the school district’s annual budget is one of the district’s most important tasks, and that process needs to be public and transparent,” Chief Financial Officer Tonya Crosby said. “We want feedback from parents and community members on next year’s preliminary budget proposals, and we hope people will view our virtual forum presentation so they can learn more.”
The district says they will receive community input over the next several weeks. Beaufort County Council’s current timeline calls for a third and final reading of the district’s budget on June 28.
