Charleston Co. School District prepares for largest summer learning program yet

“We know that there were a large number of students who have fallen behind in this year of COVID. We’re fortunate in Charleston county that it’s a minority but it’s still significant,” CCSD Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said. “[The program] will help them catch up so they can go into the new year with a strong start, and have no summer learning loss, and really target those skills in math and English language arts that are most important, but also make it fun.”