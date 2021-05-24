Charleston’s Spoleto Festival returns Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Spoleto Festival’s 45th season is scheduled to return with in-person music, dance and theater performances.
Organizers with the festival say it is slated to begin this Friday. They say select shows, including those at the Cistern Yard, may have added seats.
Redden announced the full program for the 45th season of Spoleto Festival USA and explained how the events will take place across four venues in Charleston. He says the season encompasses more than 70 in-person music, dance, and theater performances on stages outdoors and in the historic Dock Street Theatre, as well as two interactive virtual works created specifically for remote audiences.
A keystone of Spoleto Festival USA, twice-daily chamber music concerts, will continue in 2021. Geoff Nuttall, Festival Director of Chamber Music, will again host these 45-minute long concerts inside the historic Dock Street Theatre.
