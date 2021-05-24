Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight that wounded 13

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 14-year-old girl killed at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston this weekend.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ronjanae Smith, 14, of North Charleston was pronounced dead at The Medical University of South Carolina Shawn Jenkins Hospital at 6:54 a.m. Sunday.
O’Neal says Smith died from a gunshot wound which occurred at approximately 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive.
Police did not specify the ages of the other victims, but said people of various ages attended the event.
Burgess said victim advocates are working with the family.
