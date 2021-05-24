Coroner releases name of 14-year-old girl killed in gunfight that wounded 13

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess became emotional at a news conference following a shooting that left 14-year-old, Ronjanae Smith dead and 13 others injured. (Source: North Charleston Police)
By Riley Bean | May 24, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 11:26 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 14-year-old girl killed at an unauthorized concert in North Charleston this weekend.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Ronjanae Smith, 14, of North Charleston was pronounced dead at The Medical University of South Carolina Shawn Jenkins Hospital at 6:54 a.m. Sunday.

O’Neal says Smith died from a gunshot wound which occurred at approximately 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said the shooting happened Saturday night after an altercation broke out at a concert event that had not been announced or authorized by authorities.

Police did not specify the ages of the other victims, but said people of various ages attended the event.

Burgess said victim advocates are working with the family.

