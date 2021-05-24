SC Lottery
Investigators arrest second suspect in Georgetown double murder

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old...
Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old Alecia Renee Childers of Georgetown on Wednesday for the murders of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr.(GCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a second suspect in the murder of an elderly man and woman in Georgetown County.

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and SLED agents arrested 31-year-old Alecia Renee Childers of Georgetown on Wednesday for the murders of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr. She was located in the Rose Hill community and transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center where she is awaiting a bond hearing on two counts of murder.

The sheriff’s office said her boyfriend, Ryan O’Neil Woodruff, was previously arrested and also faces the same charges as well as an attempted murder charge for hitting Childers on the head.

The investigation began on May 22 when authorities responded to a home on Graham Road in reference to a “grisly discovery” of a man and woman bludgeoned to death in their own home. 

“Working quickly, investigators identified two suspects:  Ryan O’Neil Woodruff and his girlfriend, Alecia Renee Childers, both of Georgetown,” GCSO officials. Woodruff was located and arrested in nearby Williamsburg County. 

According to authorities, hours after the double murder he bludgeoned Childers in the head.

A report states that Childers survived the assault, and as she recuperated from her injuries, originally cooperated with law enforcement.  But GCSO officials said, as evidence continued to unfold and Childers’ culpability became more apparent, she absconded.

She was then captured on Wednesday.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged Ryan O’Neil Woodruff of Georgetown on Monday....
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged Ryan O’Neil Woodruff of Georgetown on Monday. Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders, deputies reported.(GCSO)

