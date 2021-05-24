Deputies charge man accused of killing two relatives at Georgetown home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have charged a 29-year-old man accused of killing two of his relatives at a home in Georgetown.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged Ryan O’Neil Woodruff of Georgetown for the murders of Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Sr.
On Saturday, deputies responded to a home on Graham Road for two deceased individuals who were found by neighbors conducting a welfare check.
The victims had been found with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads. Woodruff was a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time of the murders, deputies reported.
“Investigators responded and began questioning people and processing the crime scene,” GCSO officials said. " Working tirelessly through the weekend, they developed leads and analyzed evidence.”
On Monday, investigators obtained arrest warrants charging Woodruff with two counts of murder.
Woodruff is currently in custody in Williamsburg County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder pertaining to another unrelated incident that occurred this past weekend. He is awaiting a bond hearing there before he can be charged with the murders that occurred in Georgetown.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation and asking anyone with additional information to call Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.
