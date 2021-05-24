Deputies responding to domestic disturbance call find two people fatally shot at Dorchester Co. neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies responding to a domestic disturbance call found two people fatally shot at a home in a neighborhood near North Charleston Monday night.
Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic call in the 8100 block of Honeysuckle Lake Drive in the Peppertree subdivision.
A report states that at 7:44 p.m. the sheriff’s office received information of a domestic disturbance in progress.
“While in route information was received there were shots fired in the residence,” DCSO officials said.
Deputies arrived on scene to find two persons suffering from gunshot wounds.
“Dorchester County EMS arrived on scene and advised both persons were beyond help,” the sheriff’s office said.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, North Charleston Police, and North Charleston fire assisted with the scene.
