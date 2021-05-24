Doctors raise awareness of MIS-C, urge vaccines for children over 12

“Recently however we have seen great improvement in the state, both with respect to the number of COVID cases,” MUSC Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Allison Eckard says. “At the same time the pandemic is not yet over. We are both confident and hopeful in the progress has been made. So we urge everyone, and in particular parents, to remain vigilant and to continue to take reasonable and appropriate steps to safeguard children and others from the effects of COVID-19.”