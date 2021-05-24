Doctors raise awareness of MIS-C, urge vaccines for children over 12

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina says their doctors are trying to raise awareness of the devastating effects of MIS-C and the importance of vaccinating children over 12.
The Medical University of South Carolina pediatric providers say they are concerned about the continued cases of life-threatening MIS-C. They say the general loosening of important mitigation strategies like mask wearing in our pediatric population is adding risk factors to the rise in MIS-C cases.
“Recently however we have seen great improvement in the state, both with respect to the number of COVID cases,” MUSC Director of Pediatric Infectious Diseases Allison Eckard says. “At the same time the pandemic is not yet over. We are both confident and hopeful in the progress has been made. So we urge everyone, and in particular parents, to remain vigilant and to continue to take reasonable and appropriate steps to safeguard children and others from the effects of COVID-19.”
Eckart says the combination of an increase in cases, coupled with the fact that few children have yet to be vaccinated is dangerous to the youth of South Carolina. She warns that COVID-19 still can harm children and accompanying MIS-C could be deadly.
“New studies also continue to inform our knowledge, and other potentially harmful long term effects of COVID-19 in children and adolescents,” Eckart said. “Moreover, we have seen concerning rise in the number of cases of MIS-C, or multi system inflammatory syndrome in children. This is rare but this is a life threatening condition associated with previous COVID-19 infection.”
Eckard says MUSC has treated 28 children with MIS-C, but in the state of South Carolina there have been over 100 cases of children with MIS-C reported.
“So masking, when you’re in large contained groups works. And hygiene works. Social distancing works. And how do we know that? Because outside of COVID-19, all the related illnesses in the last nine months have plummeted; have kept children out of this hospital through the winter months. Because these things work.” Eckard said.
MUSC Director of Ambulatory Services Andrew Savage urged parents to vaccinate their children as soon as they are able.
Savage said, “To me there is a vaccine that can prevent MIS-C, there’s an easy fix to this and it’s getting the [COVID-19] vaccine.”
