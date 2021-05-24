Feeling like summer leading into the Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to park itself across the Southeast this week leading to more sunshine and very few rain chances. Expect plenty of sunshine with only a slight chance of a pop-up shower through this evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s through Saturday. A cold front may bring minor relief from the heat for Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs are expected to be in the 80s Sunday and Monday. There may be a few showers and storms that accompany the cold front this weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 90s, falling into the upper 60s to low 70s overnight.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High 95, Low 71.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, mainly dry. High 94, Low 72.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 95, Low 72.
FRIDAY: Times of sun and clouds. High 96, Low 73.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 93, Low 73.
SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 86, Low 70.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.