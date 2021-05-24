Feeling like summer leading into the Memorial Day weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to park itself across the Southeast this week leading to more sunshine and very few rain chances. Expect plenty of sunshine with only a slight chance of a pop-up shower through this evening. Temperatures will top out in the mid 90s through Saturday. A cold front may bring minor relief from the heat for Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs are expected to be in the 80s Sunday and Monday. There may be a few showers and storms that accompany the cold front this weekend. We’ll keep you updated!