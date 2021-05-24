Mayor: Andrews town hall, surrounding buildings evacuated following bomb threat

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 24, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 6:50 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Andrews town hall and surrounding buildings were evacuated following a bomb threat Monday afternoon, according to the mayor.

Mayor Frank McClary said around 3 p.m. they received a call from the federal detention center in Saltares saying someone had called them threatening to blow up the town.

McClary said they then evacuated town hall as well as surrounding buildings and places of interest like the bank.

According to McClary, authorities have cleared town hall and are now searching the bank.

SLED has responded to the area.

