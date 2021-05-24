Police investigating after two men shot in downtown Charleston

By Ray Rivera | May 24, 2021 at 10:24 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 10:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after two men were shot in downtown Charleston Monday night.

According to Charleston police, the men were shot in the area of Johnson Street.

A report states that after being shot, one of the victims ran to a Morrison Drive home and the other one to a Johnson Street home.

Both were transported to the hospital. A call for the incident came in at 9:25 p.m.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.

CPD officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

