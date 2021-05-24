Police investigating after two men shot in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after two men were shot in downtown Charleston Monday night.
According to Charleston police, the men were shot in the area of Johnson Street.
A report states that after being shot, one of the victims ran to a Morrison Drive home and the other one to a Johnson Street home.
Both were transported to the hospital. A call for the incident came in at 9:25 p.m.
Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.
CPD officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community.
