Police respond to downtown Charleston stabbing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they responded to an early-morning stabbing in downtown Charleston.
Officers say they first responded to the 400 block of America Street after hearing reports of a stabbing around 1:10 a.m. Monday.
When police arrived they met with the man and woman involved.
Police say that the woman had blood on her face when they arrived but said she had stabbed the man in self-defense. She said her ex-boyfriend poured beer on her, then subsequently bear hugged her and threw her on the ground.
The woman allegedly stabbed the man with a pair of scissors in an attempt to get him off of her.
Incident reports say that when police interviewed the man, he claimed he went to hug her when all of a sudden he realized he was being stabbed.
The man says he then got a hold of the woman’s cell phone and called police.
Officers say the man had a two inch wound on his forearm and a superficial cut to his lip, while the woman had a lump on her forehead and and a bloody nose.
Both the man and the woman refused EMS and police say they both refused to press charges.
