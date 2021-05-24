Police seize heroin, cocaine, stolen gun after Carolina Forest traffic stop

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been charged after police seized drugs and a stolen gun following a traffic stop in the Carolina Forest area.
The Horry County Police Street Crimes Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Gardner Lacy Road and Postal Way on Tuesday, May 18, authorities said.
According to Horry County police, the following was seized from the vehicle:
- Heroin - 28.18 grams
- Cocaine - 15 grams
- Marijuana - 6 grams
- Smith & Wesson 9MM (reported stolen out of Horry County)
Authorities said the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Akeem Olajuwan Burgess, was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of firearm by certain persons unlawful, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Online records show Burgess was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Sunday, May 23, on $61,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.