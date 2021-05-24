Recycling Right campaign could mean bins are left full

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to combat recycling contamination with the “Recycling Right” campaign.
Starting Monday, this could mean all items might be left in the recycling bin if the Environmental Management team notices unrecyclable items inside.
Christina Moskos with Charleston County Environmental Management says if recyclable items are not properly separated from the items that are garbage, it could cause a mechanical issue or a worker safety issue at the county facility. These issues can cause delays and can be costly.
During the “Recycling Right” campaign, people might see an “oops” tag on their recycling bin. These will be used to notify residents that something in the bin is not a recyclable item and it is contaminating the rest of their recyclables.
Moskos says they’ve seen an increase in contamination over the last 5 years.
The most common items they see are plastic bags. But they also see things like food waste, large metal items, diapers, clothing and cords.
There are only a select few things people can recycle.
“That includes flattened cardboard, glass bottles and jars, plastic bottles and containers, and aluminum tin and steel cans,” Moskos said. “If it is not one of those items I just mentioned, when in doubt, leave it out.”
Over this next month, the county is primarily focusing their efforts on James Island, but the Recycling Right campaign also applies to all of Charleston County.
Officials say the campaign is running through the end of June.
