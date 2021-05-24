Report: Man ran over after confronting driver at West Ashley neighborhood

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating after a man was ran over by a truck after he confronted the driver at a neighborhood in West Ashley.
The investigation began late Friday night at 11:34 p.m. when officers responded to Jobee Drive near Ashley River Road for an auto pedestrian collision.
The victim said the driver of a black truck, possibly a Ford F-150, ran him over in the median of Jobee Drive. The officer saw several lacerations to the victim’s left food and shin.
The victim also reported that he could not move his right arm. The officer noted in the police report that the victim’s right hand was slightly contorted and the forearm was bent irregularly.
The victim said the driver of the truck had been driving around the neighborhood, honking the horn of the truck for an unknown amount of time.
The report stated at one point the victim followed the truck on foot in an attempt to contact the driver. According to the victim, the truck then made a U-turn and ran over the victim. The victim told the responding officer that he went underneath the tires of the truck.
EMS transported the victim to the hospital.
The officer saw a blood trail from a home into the grassy median of the street and saw fresh skid marks which he said were consistent with marks made by an abrupt U-turn.
The police report states the victim’s wife spoke to the officer who said that her husband briefly spoke to the driver of the truck on the street, and while her husband was speaking with the driver, the truck sped forward, made a U-turn and ran over the victim.
The woman said the truck then drove off and made a right turn onto Ashley River Road towards Bees Ferry. The woman reported that the vehicle was a black truck that possibly had various items loaded in the bed.
Police also reported that there were fresh tire marks at the intersection of Bees Ferry and Dove Haven that were consistent with tire marks left by a vehicle doing “donuts” in the roadway.
