Tidelands Health relaxes visitation restrictions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In light of positive developments in the fight against COVID-19, Tidelands Health says they are adjusting their visitation policy.
Hospital leaders say they will still maintain certain restrictions and precautions to protect the health of patients, visitors and team members.
Starting Monday, Tidelands says most inpatients at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital may have two adult visitors at a time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The health care provider says one adult patient support partner may stay overnight.
Patients in COVID-19 isolation still may not have visitors for the safety of patients, their loved ones and team members, but officials say exceptions may be made in end-of-life situations.
“With COVID-19 hospitalizations in the single digits and thousands of residents in Horry and Georgetown counties vaccinated, it is now safe for us to adjust our visitation policy,” Tidelands Health Vise President Dr. Gerald Harmon said. “We know the importance of having a loved one accompany a patient, and we are glad we are now able to expand visitation guidelines.”
Tidelands Health says some visitation rules have not changed:
- Patients receiving care in the emergency department may be accompanied by one adult patient support partner after the patient has been screened and cleared for COVID-19.
- Patients receiving outpatient services may be accompanied by one adult patient support partner.
- Patients at the Murrells Inlet and Little River locations of Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, may be visited by one adult patient support partner a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Family, friends, church members and others who wish to offer additional support to patients can send a cheer card.
Tidelands Health says loved ones may also create a free, personal site through caringbridge.org to share news, schedule support for errands and household chores, set up a meal train and more.
