Two people transported to the hospital after shooting, wreck on I-95 in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were transported to the hospital following a shooting and car crash on I-95 in Colleton County this past weekend.
Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office responded at 5 a.m. on Saturday to the shooting near mile marker 45.
The victims said someone started shooting at their car while they were driving on the highway. A report states the car had numerous bullet holes and was found wrecked in the woods a short distance away from the scene.
According to Colleton County Fire and Rescue, the car appeared to have left the Interstate at a high rate of speed and struck several trees causing heavy damage.
“An adult male was also located with multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical condition,” CCFR officials said.
Emergency officials said authorities located a second man in the southbound rest area with non-life threatening injuries The victims were transported to local area hospitals.
“This is believed to be an isolated incident,” the sheriff’s office said. “Colleton investigators are diligently following up on all information regarding identifying the individual(s) responsible.”
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call (843) 549-2211.
