Auto club to host ride, vigil in memory of 14-year-old shooting victim

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry auto club is organizing a ride and vigil in memory of a teen who was shot and killed during a weekend mass shooting.
SC Rhinos will host a Stop The Violence Ride and candlelight vigil Friday to remember 14-year-old Ronjanae Smith. Smith died after being shot at a concert North Charleston Police called “unauthorized” at about 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive.
Thirteen others were wounded in the incident.
Smith’s younger sister London, who will turn 8 this year, is part of the Kid Rhinos Club.
That group sponsors events for children up to age 12.
“Ronjanae would often come out to events to support her sister London,” LaChondria Legare Taylor said. Taylor is the Co-CEO of the SC Rhinos.
The group wants to keep Smith’s case in the public eye, and is hopeful that someone will come forward with information about the shooting.
The ride for Smith will start at the CSL Plasma Center at 3725 Rivers Ave. Cars and motorcycles will line up at 7 p.m. and the ride begins at 8 p.m. They will travel to the location where Smith was shot and killed. That’s where the candlelight vigil will be held at the end of the ride.
Taylor’s brother, Tereze Legare, started SC Rhinos about eight years ago after a boy took notice of his car. He said the boy asked “how much drugs do I have to sell to get a car and rims like that?”
Taylor says Legare told the child, “You don’t have to sell drugs to have a nice car.”
That’s when he started SC Rhinos, an acronym for “Ride Hard In ‘N Out State.” They ride through neighborhoods and encourage young people to work hard and smart for what they want, and to give back to the community.
Taylor says SC Rhinos projects a positive influence in the community. And although the group is based out of Johns Island, members often do events and charitable work in other cities. “What effects one community effects everyone as a whole,” Taylor said. That’s why the group is organizing the ride to stop the shooting and killing in Lowcountry neighborhoods.
The members feed the hungry and provide other essentials for people in need. While they do hold some fundraisers, most of the money they use for charitable events comes from membership dues.
Every second Sunday at 5 p.m., the Virtuous Lady Rhinos Club serves hot meals at 529 Meeting Street, which is the former Thunderguards Motorcycle Club.
They also do rides to celebrate special occasions like birthdays and graduations. All of their efforts are focused on celebrating the good and discouraging violence and crime.
