Berkeley Co. school board approves modified grade promotion rules

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some students falling behind in the Berkeley County School District will now have chance to move forward to the next school year.
On Tuesday, the Berkeley County School Board approved a one-year exception in the rules for which students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grade are promoted to the next grade level.
Middle school students will only need passing grades in English language arts and mathematics to move to the next grade.
Before the decision was made, students needed to pass all four core academic subjects, which include social studies and science. Students could also only take summer school for two courses, so if a student was failing all four subjects, they would not be able to pass.
District leaders say the new exception will help a lot of students that are currently struggling and allow them to go to summer school if they fail more than two courses.
" [This] gives our students and our teachers an opportunity to really focus on the core content and recover skills, and for students who need additional support, they can get in content recovery” BCSD Interim Chief of Academics and Innovation Anthony Dixon said. “They can [also] get it through summer school and not have the breath of 4 subjects, in terms of being promoted, but working on focusing on two now and two later. "
Dixon says the goal is to focus on one or two subjects at a time, where teachers can spend more time during the school year working with students who are struggling in those areas. Then, if they need more support, they can go to summer school for other courses.
