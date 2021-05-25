Charleston City Council votes on King Street youth curfew

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders are set to consider a proposal to ban kids and teens from parts of downtown at night.
City officials say Charleston’s “Central Business District Youth Curfew” would ban kids 16 and younger from midnight to 6 a.m. in a certain part of the city.
The curfew centralizes around King Street, but city officials have outlined the “Central Business District” boarders as extending from Line Street to Broad Street and from Market Street across King, to Concord Street.
The city does say there are some exceptions to the curfew, however. The proposed measure suggests any minor who is with their parent, engaged in work activity, or attending a supervised school, religious or civic function would be excepted from the curfew.
The other proposal city official are discussing would restrict food trucks from operating in the same “Central Business District” area after 1 a.m.
Officials say the food trucks would also have to stay 100 feet away from restaurants.
Both proposals are up for first readings at city councils 5 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
