Charleston Co. libraries give away prizes to promote reading

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summer is almost here, and the Charleston County Public Library and the Charleston County School District are working together to help students and children read more than ever.
This joint initiative is part of the library’s annual “Summer Reading” program, which provides incentives for reading during the summer months.
Summer Reading features a fantastic lineup of free virtual online events and programs, outdoor programs as well as fun prizes.
“Summer Reading is the perfect time to read for fun while keeping students engaged,” CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig said. “CCPL has always been a partner in educational success, with our Summer Reading program our way to help fight the summer slide.”
CCPL says this year’s theme for Summer Reading is Tails and Tales. They say there are exciting prizes and virtual and outdoor programs for all ages, including adults.
Registration for Summer Reading opens on May 25, and the programs for children, teens and adults run between June 1 and Aug. 31.
CCPL says students use their CCSD username as their Summer Reading username and password, and can begin logging their reading on June 1.
We are grateful for CCPL’s strong dedication to serving the children and families of this county,” CCSD Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait said. “They are providing our students with a fun, engaging way to build their literacy skills. Opportunities like the Summer Reading Program are critical as we collectively continue to recover from the pandemic.”
Non-CCSD students or adults who would like to sign up for Summer Reading may register online beginning May 25 and, just like students library officials say they can start logging their reading on June 1.
This is the fourth year that CCSD and CCPL have partnered to implement the programs, and as part of the collaboration, library officials say every CCSD student has been automatically registered for the program that corresponds to their age.
Children: Kids ages 11 and younger can earn prizes for five, 15 or 30 hours of reading or listening to stories. Prizes include the S.C. Reading Medal, a Summer Reading T-Shirt, coupons for local restaurants, and vouchers for local attractions such as the SC Aquarium or Patriots Point, and more. Young children who complete 23 of the 25 early literacy activities receive a board book, shaker egg, activity scarf, and more.
Teens: Students entering grades 6-12 can win cool prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, a sports bag, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, SC Stingrays tickets, a Summer Reading t-shirt, and more. At the end of the program, one winner at each branch will be chosen to receive a $50 Visa gift card and a four-pack of Charleston County Water Park passes.
Adults: Participants ages 18 and older earn prizes for reading five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include a brand-new adult title, and a Summer Reading t-shirt, free admission to Patriots Point, entry into a drawing for a Grand Prize, and more, the CCPL says.
Prizes will be available for pickup at library branches and library officials say instructions for pickup will be released at a later date.
Patrons of all ages can enjoy a loaded schedule of free virtual programs on CCPL’s Facebook page and website including live discussions, STEM activities, crafts, cooking lessons, and more.
