Charleston Co. libraries give away prizes to promote reading

Teens: Students entering grades 6-12 can win cool prizes for reading whatever they like. Teens are rewarded when they read five, 15, and, 30 hours. Prizes include earbuds, a sports bag, vouchers for local restaurants and attractions, SC Stingrays tickets, a Summer Reading t-shirt, and more. At the end of the program, one winner at each branch will be chosen to receive a $50 Visa gift card and a four-pack of Charleston County Water Park passes.