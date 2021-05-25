Charleston Co. schools work to get students 12+ vaccinated at school

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is partnering with The Medical University of South Carolina to get students 12-years-old and older vaccinated at school.
District officials say they will begin Tuesday at Laing Middle School.
Now that the Pfizer vaccine has received emergency use authorization for all those older than 11, the Charleston County School District is hoping to get as many students and family members vaccinated as possible.
CCSD Director of Nursing Ellen Mitz says she believes only a small percentage of students in the district have received at least one dose of the vaccine. She is basing her estimation on the attendance at the clinics for those 16 and older. She says they administered 560 second-dose shots, which equates to about 10% of their high school students.
“These are kids that probably would not have gotten vaccinated if we had not gone into the school to get it done,” Mitz said. “So each one of those is, you know, is a step closer to getting back to our new norm.”
Over the next two weeks, MUSC says they will be taking appointments and walk-ins at several middle schools across the district to administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
All students under 18 must have parental consent to receive the vaccine. The clinics say they are also open to all eligible people in a student’s household, including parents.
Mitz says they will have enough staff at these clinics to administer at least 200 vaccines per hour.
Those looking for a vaccination can make an appointment through the Charleston County School District website, but organizers say an appointment is not necessary.
A list of times and location for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine can be found below:
- Tuesday, May 25, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Laing Middle School located at 2705 Bulrush Basket Lane in Mount Pleasant
- Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle School - South Campus located at 3090 Sanders Road in Charleston
- Thursday, May 27, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Haut Gap Middle School located at 1861 Bohicket Road on Johns Island
- Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Northwoods Middle School located at 7763 Northside Drive in North Charleston
- Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Simmons-Pinckney Middle School 244 President Street in Charleston
- Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Morningside Middle School located at 1999 Singley Lane in North Charleston
- Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Hill Middle High School located at 5117 Baptist Hill Road in Hollywood
After these two weeks, the district says they will be administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine starting on June 15th.
