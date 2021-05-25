Charleston Co. finance committee moves one step closer to settling Jamal Sutherland case for $10 million

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County finance committee just moved a step closer to settling the case of Jamal Sutherland for $10 million.
The full council still has to vote on the settlement, but the finance committee voted to accept advice of counsel to approve the settlement.
Sutherland, a 31-year-old Goose Creek resident, was repeatedly tased at the detention center this past January less than a day after being arrested by North Charleston Police on a misdemeanor assault and battery charge at a facility serving people with mental illnesses.
He died shortly after being extracted from his jail cell. The two deputies investigated in the case have been fired.
Solicitor Scarlett Wilson is currently conducting an investigation to determine if charges should be brought in the case. Wilson said she hopes to wrap up the investigation and make her decision no later than June 30.
