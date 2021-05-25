Community calls for changes to busiest intersection in Ravenel

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman with concerns about the intersection of Savannah Highway and Highway 165 in Ravenel says there are too many accidents because of a lack of turn arrows on the traffic signals.
Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston said he would like to see turn arrows as well.
“165 crosses over US 17 at less than a right angle,” he said. “It comes at a skew and that skew makes it more difficult to see around turning cars to see if someone is coming. So I think we need to use common sense, take another look at the numbers and we’d love to see turn arrows on all four turns.”
Tumbleston said SCDOT did a left-turn study around 2018 and a speed study on Savannah Highway in 2020. Those analyses found turn-arrows were not needed at the time and that the speed limit of 50 miles per hour on Savannah Highway did not need to be lowered.
“We have seen a tremendous increase in traffic in the last six to 12 months,” Tumbleston added. He said many factors have caused a “perfect storm” at the intersection, but most involved increased traffic on Highway 165.
Tumbleston says the traffic is fueled by an increase in the volume of drivers coming from Dorchester County to West Ashley coupled with the preference of Highway 165 over adjacent Highway 162 and its poor road conditions.
“I think it’s time to re-evaluate that left turn,” he added. Tumbleston hopes to get a new study done by the DOT but also said the town may have to take charge of the project. He says he plans to bring this up with the town council.
