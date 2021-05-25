Coroner identifies man who died following Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot in downtown Charleston.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said 24-year-old Robert Jenkins from Charleston died at MUSC’s emergency room on Monday at 10:53 p.m. from a gunshot wound he suffered from an incident that happened on America Street at 9:26 p.m.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department said one other person was also shot in the incident.
Both men were shot in the area of Johnson Street, CPD officials said.
A report states that after being shot, one of the victims ran to a Morrison Drive home and the other one to a Johnson Street home. Both were transported to MUSC where Jenkins was pronounced deceased.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.