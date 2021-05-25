Crews battle early morning fire at North Myrtle Beach apartment building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Multiple agencies responded to a fire at an apartment building early Tuesday in North Myrtle Beach, according to officials.
Crews were called to the Coastal Dunes at 941 South Ocean Boulevard just after 1 a.m., North Myrtle Beach Fire Chief Garry Spain said.
Heavy fire was coming from the building when crews arrived on scene, Spain confirmed. He added there was significant damage to the second and third floors of the building, and the roof is a total loss.
Two units were occupied in the building, but no residents or firefighters were injured, according to Spain.
As of 6:30 a.m., crews continue to work on scene and will maintain a presence for most of Tuesday.
North Ocean Boulevard remains closed to through traffic.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Calabash Fire Department and Sunset Beach Fire Department also assisted on scene.
