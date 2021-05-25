Family of man who died after being shocked with Taser by Timmonsville officer calls for body cams

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of the man who died days after being tased by a Timmonsville police officer held a press conference Tuesday afternoon.
During the briefing, the family’s attorney raised serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Green.
Green, 33, was stopped by an officer for a traffic violation on April 8, according to information from the Florence County Coroner’s Office.
A pursuit ensued after the initial stop and Green wrecked his vehicle as a result, coroner Keith von Lutcken said.
A fight between Green and the officer happened after the crash and the officer used his taser on Green, according to the coroner’s office.
Green reportedly complained of difficulty breathing and was admitted to an area hospital, where he later died on the night of April 10, according to officials.
Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.
The family’s attorney, Bakari Sellers, said that they are happy with the internal investigation that is being done by the Timmonsville Police Department and SLED and that they don’t want anyone fired or arrested.
But they did call for more transparency.
They asked that there be a way for the police department to obtain 10 body cameras for officers because there isn’t any body camera footage of the incident that could help answer questions for the family.
