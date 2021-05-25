Hot weather to continue through the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More hot weather is on the way over the next couple of days as a strong ridge of high pressure continues to park the unseasonably warm weather over the Southeast. Highs will be in the mid 90s through Friday and the rain chance will stay low. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers and storms Saturday, followed by some relief from the heat on Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will go from the 90s on Saturday but will drop into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.