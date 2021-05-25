Hot weather continues this week with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring hot weather to the Southeast. Highs will be in the mid 90s through Friday and the rain chance will stay low. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, bringing a relief from the heat on Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will go from the 90s on Saturday but will drop into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 94, Low 71.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 94, Low 71.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 96, Low 72.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 96, Low 73.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 93, Low 67.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, an isolated shower or storm possible. High 85, Low 62.
MONDAY: Sunny. High 84, Low 63.
