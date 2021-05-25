Hot weather continues this week with plenty of sunshine!

VIDEO: Your daytime forecast
By Chris Holtzman | May 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT - Updated May 25 at 10:32 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong ridge of high pressure continues to bring hot weather to the Southeast. Highs will be in the mid 90s through Friday and the rain chance will stay low. A cold front will bring the chance of a few showers and storms Saturday and Sunday, bringing a relief from the heat on Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will go from the 90s on Saturday but will drop into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 94, Low 71.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 94, Low 71.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High 96, Low 72.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 96, Low 73.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High 93, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, an isolated shower or storm possible. High 85, Low 62.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 84, Low 63.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.