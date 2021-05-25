Investigators arrest man wanted for fatal shooting at N. Charleston motel

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting at a North Charleston motel.
Police arrested 32-year-old Jermaine Lawton on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for his involvement in the death of Shawn Rivers on May 12.
Lawton will have a bond hearing on Wednesday.
Rivers, of Goose Creek, died at a motel in the 7400 block of Northside Drive, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
An incident report states police responded to a shooting reported at the motel and found Rivers lying on the floor with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. O’Neal said Rivers died at the scene.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.