Louisville Powers Past Tigers 15-10

Grice led off the top of the third inning with his second homer of the game and 15th of the season, then Henry Davis and Alex Binelas hit solo homers in the bottom of the third inning to tie the score 6-6. Teodosio crushed a long two-run homer, his seventh of the season, in the top of the fourth inning to give Clemson the lead, then Metzinger hit a two-run homer, his second of the game, in the bottom of the fourth inning and Davis added a solo homer, his second of the game, to give Louisville the lead.