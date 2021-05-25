Lowcountry high school baseball, softball playoff scores

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A
Summerville 7 Berkeley 6 - The Green Wave got a homer from Cole Messina in a win over the Stags. Summerville takes a 1-0 series lead and can win the lower state title with a win on Wednesday in Berkeley.
4-A
James Island 5 Beaufort 4 - The Trojans scored the winning run in the 6th on a balk in a win over the Eagles. James Island leads the series 1-0 and will head to Beaufort on Wednesday with the lower state title on the line
3-A
Philip Simmons 4 Buford - The Iron Horses advance to their district title game on Tuesday at Latta
Softball
5-A
Berkeley 6 Ashley Ridge 2 - The Stags take a 1-0 lead in the series for the lower state title. Berkeley can clinch the title with a win on Wednesday in Ashley Ridge
4-A
Darlington 3 Colleton County 2 - The Cougars give up 2 runs in the 7th to fall to Darlington. They’ll play in Darlington on Wednesday needing a win to keep their season alive.
