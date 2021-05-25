Lowcountry lottery winner takes prize on ‘test drive’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) A Lowcountry winner hit the road with her lottery prize, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said.
The woman, who did not wish to be identified, learned she won $30,000 from the ticket she purchased at the Green Pantry in North Charleston.
“I almost lost my mind,” she told lottery officials when she scratched off her 7-11-21 LIVE ticket.
She planned to use her winnings to purchase a new ride, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.
“I’ve been wanting to buy a new car for a year,” she said.
Green Pantry, located in the 2700 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, received a $300 commission for selling the claimed ticket.
The winner overcame odds of 1 in 480,000 to win the first $30,000 prize. Four additional $30,000 prizes remain, Armstrong said.
