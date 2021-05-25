Mount Pleasant man gets 9 years in federal prison for fraud schemes

“While Banks was on bond for the conduct outlined above, investigators uncovered a third fraudulent scheme in which Banks operated a Ponzi scheme, authorities said. “Investors believed they were investing in the operation of commercial trucking business. Under the lease agreements, Banks would provide the truck, the driver, and the insurance, and in exchange, investors were promised a majority of the profits. In reality, Banks spent the investment funds on personal expenses, including car leases, jewelry, and travel. To keep the scheme going, Banks mailed investors checks that represented a portion of the funds to which they were entitled and created false expense documents to explain the lack of profits. There were at least 32 victims of this scheme, many of which experienced substantial financial hardship after investing their life savings.”