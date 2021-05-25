Mount Pleasant man gets 9 years in federal prison for fraud schemes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for a series of fraud schemes.
On Tuesday afternoon, acting U. S. Attorney Rhett Dehart announced that Cameron Banks was sentenced for wire fraud, bank fraud, mail fraud and health care fraud schemes.
Evidence presented in court showed that Banks started his schemes in 2013 when he submitted a falsified loan application to obtain a 2014 Bentley Sedan for $212,034.
According to the government, while Banks was employed by Dr. Cornelius J. Beck, Banks ran a loan program in which he stole Beck’s identity and submitted falsified loan applications on behalf of patients to obtain dental work.
“To obtain these loans, Banks created fraudulent loan documents using Dr. Beck’s forged signature,” officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. “While the funds were supposed to be used for dental procedures, few people received any dental work. Banks transferred most of the funds into his personal bank accounts for his own use.”
In addition, further evidence outlined another fraudulent scheme that began in 2015 and continuing into 2018 in which Banks submitted requests to the Department of Transportation to receive numbers to operate commercial vehicles.
The requests contained false information and withheld information Banks was required to disclose, namely his relationship with other entities licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
“While Banks was on bond for the conduct outlined above, investigators uncovered a third fraudulent scheme in which Banks operated a Ponzi scheme, authorities said. “Investors believed they were investing in the operation of commercial trucking business. Under the lease agreements, Banks would provide the truck, the driver, and the insurance, and in exchange, investors were promised a majority of the profits. In reality, Banks spent the investment funds on personal expenses, including car leases, jewelry, and travel. To keep the scheme going, Banks mailed investors checks that represented a portion of the funds to which they were entitled and created false expense documents to explain the lack of profits. There were at least 32 victims of this scheme, many of which experienced substantial financial hardship after investing their life savings.”
Prosecutors said evidence presented during the hearing outlined that Banks’ criminal record of stealing peoples’ identities and submitting false documents began at a young age.
According to authorities, Banks’ criminal history revealed a lifetime of undeterred forgery, theft, and deception. Banks has prior convictions for forgery, fraudulent checks, bank fraud, financial identity fraud, financial transaction card theft, tax evasion, and numerous instances of probation violations.
United States District Judge David C. Norton sentenced Banks to 108 months imprisonment, followed by a three-year term of supervised release.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the United States Department of Transportation Office of the Inspector General, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Assistant United States Attorneys Emily Limehouse and Jason Peavy prosecuted the case.
