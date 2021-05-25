Mount Pleasant Waterworks to reopen Ben Sawyer Blvd. multi-use path

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Waterworks says Ben Sawyer Boulevard will see lane closures on Tuesday during work on the Ben Sawyer Intracoastal Waterway, Water Main Connection Project.
It’ll be closed for about a one-mile stretch near the entrance of Toler’s Cove.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks Communications Manager Natalie Lawrence says this closure is happening now so that crews can pull the new water main pipe underground. The pipe has been stretched out on the multi-use sidewalk for months.
The new 5,200 linear foot, 18-inch steel water main will connect a Mount Pleasant Waterworks owned water line at Toler’s Cove Marina to the Charleston Water System water main on Sullivan’s Island.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks says in the past, there has only been one water main that supplied Sullivan’s Island and the Isle of Palms, which ran under the harbor from Charleston to Sullivan’s Island.
The pipe pullback work is expected to last about 24 hours. Drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians are advised to expect delays and comply with flagging operations.
Lawrence says immediately after the pipe pullback work, the multi-use path is expected to be back open for the first time since January. She says they are excited to reopen the path for Memorial Day Weekend. Lawrence also says no new lane closures are expected for this weekend.
The full project completion date is planned for the end of August. Lawrence says that work will happen on the waterline, on the other side of Ben Sawyer Boulevard where crews will cut beneath the roadway to connect the water lines.
