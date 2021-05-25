N. Charleston man fatally shot in parking lot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office says a 34-year-old man died early Monday morning after being shot.
Isa Durward Cooper, of North Charleston, was shot at approximately 1 a.m. Monday, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. EMS took Cooper to Trident Regional Medical Center where he died at approximately 2:06 a.m., Brouthers said.
The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 8400 block of Dorchester Road, investigators say.
The body is scheduled to undergo an autopsy Friday at 9 a.m. at MUSC, he said.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
