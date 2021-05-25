Parents want answers about middle school principal’s apparent removal

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - With just weeks left in the school year, parents of students at a middle school in Berkeley County are wondering why the school’s principal was suddenly replaced.
A group of parents planned to rally in support of Dara Harrop at the Berkeley County School Board meeting Tuesday night.
Harrop served as principal of Marrington Middle School for the Arts. But in a note sent to parents last week, the Berkeley County School District announced retired school administrator Kerry Daugherty, will serve as the schools interim principal.
“BCSD leadership is confident that Mr. Daugherty will work with all of you to finish this school year strong,” the message, sent last Wednesday, states. “We appreciate his willingness to continue serving the students of BCSD.”
The message made no mention of Harrop. The district has not provided any explanation behind the change.
“We will not offer comment on matters of personnel,” spokesperson Katie Tanner said Tuesday afternoon.
Tanner did later confirm that Harrop is still an employee with the district, but did not specify in what capacity.
The district’s message to parents states Daugherty retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service, and joined the Berkeley County School District in 2001 as a business teacher at Stratford High School. He also worked as a Smaller Learning Communities Facilitator there.
“He served our district as an assistant principal at Goose Creek High School for three years, and then spent the final 10 years of his school career as the principal of Timberland High School,” the message states.
District officials say Daugherty is a two-time selection for High School Principal of the Year.
