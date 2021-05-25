Police arrest man accused of gunning woman down in her car

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - An arrest has been made after Walterboro Police found a woman fatally shot in her car over the weekend.
Walterboro Police say Justin Cole Carroll, 21, was arrested for murder at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived on scene, they say they found a silver sedan with apparent bullet holes. Upon further investigation they say they found that a woman had been fatally shot inside of the sedan.
Forest Point Apartment Complex is located in the 500 block of Forest Circle Road in Walterboro.
