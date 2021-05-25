Police investigate shooting at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police responded early Tuesday morning to a shooting at an apartment complex in West Ashley that left one man injured.
Police responded to the incident at the Aster Place Apartments at approximately 7:23 a.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
Police posted crime scene tape in an area outside an apartment building. But authorities have not yet released further details on the nature of the incident.
They say the investigation is ongoing and while they do not expect road closures in the area, officers will likely be on the scene for a while.
Multiple police vehicles were at the scene shortly before 8 a.m.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone is in custody in connection with the shooting.
