SC reports fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Palmetto State dipped to a two-digit total Tuesday.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 97 new and 61 probable COVID-19 cases. It also reported 15 confirmed and no probable deaths.
Of the 15, two deaths were in Tri-County patients. DHEC said a middle-aged Berkeley County patient died and an elderly patient in Charleston died from the illness. DHEC defines middle-aged as 35 to 64, while elderly is anyone 65 and older.
That brings the state’s totals to 490,740 confirmed cases, 100,785 probable cases, 8,550 confirmed deaths and 1,155 probable deaths.
Sunday’s reports included results from 5,552 tests with a 3.2% positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.8 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
