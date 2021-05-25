Three Chants Garner All-Sun Belt Honors

Entering the conference tournament this week, the redshirt junior has hit five home runs, two triples, scored 30 runs, and driven in 33 RBIs, while walking 21 times and striking out just 29 times over 187 at-bats. He also has four outfield assists on the season from center field and at the plate led the team with 17 multi-hit games. Chavers has also totaled nine multi-RBI games on the year to date, which included a game-winning, walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Chants an 8-7 win over then-No. 16 Duke (Feb. 21) on Opening Weekend. He also drove in what proved to be the game-winning run in wins over College of Charleston (March 23), UTA (April 10), and Liberty (April 24).