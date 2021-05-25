CARTA announces plans for Beach Reach shuttle program

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - CARTA released details Tuesday morning on a shuttle service set to launch this weekend to provide a free connection between Mount Pleasant and the Isle of Palms.
The partnership will provide fare-free rides all summer on Saturday and Sundays beginning this weekend and continuing through Sept. 6. Hours of operations are scheduled from 9:15 a.m., when the first shuttle departs from Mount Pleasant Towne Center to 6:05 p.m. when the final shuttle returns.
“If you’re one of our regular riders, you can get into the system and you can transfer on this bus for free,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said, standing next to the shuttle at Tuesday’s news conference. “If you’ve never ridden with us before, and you want to come to the beach in a nice, easy, relaxed way and not worry about parking, here it is right here.”
The town of Mount Pleasant and the city of Isle of Palms are splitting the cost to make this a free ride to the beach, Seekings said. That amounts to a total of $16,000, of which Mount Pleasant and the Isle of Palms will each contribute $8,000.
Beach Reach will also operate on Memorial Day and Labor Day.
Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll said with growth in the area, they have to find ways to get people to the beach.
The shuttle will operate every hour on the hour.
