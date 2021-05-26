Bradley, Bullpen Dominate as RiverDogs Open Series with 3-1 Win

Charleston, SC— Three Charleston RiverDogs pitchers combined to retire the final 17 batters they faced in a 3-1 series-opening win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on Tuesday night. Both teams finished the game with just two hits and there were no hits by either squad after the fourth inning. The contest was played in front of 2,460 fans.
Fayetteville (9-10) scored first with help from defensive miscues by the RiverDogs. Yeuris Ramirez opened the top of the second inning with a single when his groundball to short took a wild hop over the glove of Alika Williams. He proceeded to steal second base and advanced to third when catcher Luis Leon’s throw sailed into center field for an error. The next batter, Jose Alvarez hit a chopper over the mound that Abiezel Ramirez, the second baseman, fielded and threw wildly to first while the runner scored from third for a 1-0 lead.
From that point forward, the Woodpeckers never threatened again. Taj Bradley earned the win by tossing 5.0 innings and allowing just one, unearned, run. He struck out a RiverDogs season-high 10 batters. Andrew Gross followed with 3.0 perfect innings featuring five strikeouts. Colby White earned his third save of the season by retiring the side in order in the ninth inning. The trio combined for 17 strikeouts, matching the RiverDogs single-game high this season.
The offense struggled throughout, but did just enough to secure the victory. In the third, Ramirez walked, moved to second on a balk, and advanced to third on a Fayetteville error. Alika Williams collected his first RBI of the season by punching a ball through the right side to tie the game.
The RiverDogs (10-9) broke the tie in the fourth. Fayetteville starter Christian Mejias walked the first two hitters of the inning to spark the rally. With the runners on the move, Luis Leon poked a single into left field that scored Diego Infante. When left fielder Justin Dirden let the ball roll under his glove, Alexander Ovalles also scored to put the RiverDogs in front 3-1.
Ballpark Fun
The RiverDogs hosted another Dog Day at The Joe presented by Island Coastal Lager. This week, the team featured Australian Shepherds. Fans were treated to a pre-game parade of the herding dogs through the concourse. Australian Shepherds also took part in several between-inning games including performing tricks and racing to eat peanut butter.
The second game of the series is scheduled for Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. It will be Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed. LHP Ben Brecht (0-1, 7.56) will make his return to the starting rotation for the RiverDogs. Fayetteville will counter with RHP Peyton Plumlee (0-0, 0.00).