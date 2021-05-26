Bradley, Bullpen Dominate as RiverDogs Open Series with 3-1 Win

Fayetteville (9-10) scored first with help from defensive miscues by the RiverDogs. Yeuris Ramirez opened the top of the second inning with a single when his groundball to short took a wild hop over the glove of Alika Williams. He proceeded to steal second base and advanced to third when catcher Luis Leon’s throw sailed into center field for an error. The next batter, Jose Alvarez hit a chopper over the mound that Abiezel Ramirez, the second baseman, fielded and threw wildly to first while the runner scored from third for a 1-0 lead.