Charleston Co. hosting hurricane preparedness roundtable

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With hurricane season beginning, Charleston County says they are hosting a roundtable style meeting to discuss the city’s hurricane preparedness.
Charleston County Vice Chairwoman Anna Johnson represents District 8 and she says she will be spearheading the roundtable.
The meeting is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, but Johnson says it will be held virtually through Zoom.
Participants can access that zoom meeting by using the Meeting ID: 929 270 1342, and the Password: Johnson
At this meeting, Johnson says citizens will hear from Emergency Management and Building Services Departments about shelter & evacuation information, how to prepare and plan ahead for a storm, and how to sign up for Charleston County Citizens Alert.
“My purpose for holding these monthly meetings is to share information about County-related issues and to listen to citizens’ concerns,” Johnson said. “Each month, different speakers are invited to address topics of interest as expressed by the public.”
Citizens do not need to register in advance for the round table meetings. For more information or to provide ideas for upcoming topics please contact Charleston County Councilmember Anna B. Johnson either by emailing ajohnson@charlestoncounty.org, or calling 843-958-4034.
