Charleston Co. juvenile detention swaps prison stripes for polos

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they have changed the dress code for their juvenile inmates.
Instead of the usual striped clothing worn by adult inmates, the minors will now be wearing khakis and polos.
The sheriff’s office says boys will wear green shirts, while girls will wear blue ones. Additionally, the sheriff’s office will be distributing undershirts that they say will feature inspirational words.
The intention is to add comfort to the juveniles’ time at the detention center and create an environment “more conducive for rehabilitation and personal development”, the sheriff’s office said.
