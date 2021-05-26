Charleston Police chief insists Charleston is a safe city despite uptick in violence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have increased patrols amid a higher number of violent crimes in the Holy City.
There have been at least 14 shootings within the city of Charleston since the start of the year. Two of those shootings involved officers firing back at suspects. One shooting happened on King Street after a fight led to at least five people getting hurt.
Police say they have taken about the same number of guns off the streets as well. Some of those guns were taken out of the hands of teens under age 18, police say.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said the increasing trend of gun violence in the Holy City and surrounding areas is concerning. He believes many recent incidents have been connected to gangs or drugs.
“We are seeing more organization and outside influences like LA and New York we are seeing more violence and more guns,” he says. “We have a very safe city, but we have to work hard to keep it that way. It’s a very small number of violent criminals who are disproportionately responsible for the violence in our city.”
Reynolds says his department is working with state and federal authorities to seek harsher penalties against repeat offenders to keep them behind bars longer.
He also urges gun owners to lock up their firearms and make sure they are not leaving them in vehicles, because he believes that’s how many of these shooters are getting firearms.
