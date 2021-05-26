The Citadel’s McCarthy Named Second-Team All-SoCon

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel outfielder Ryan McCarthy was named a Second-Team All-Southern Conference selection by the league’s head coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association.
McCarthy becomes the first Bulldog outfielder to earn all-conference recognition since Connor Walsh was a first-team selection in 2015.
McCarthy was honored after finishing the season with a .282 average, 13 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. He also had a team-high 28 walks and 32 runs scored, while ranking second with 12 stolen bases.
The 11 home runs hit during the season were the most by a Bulldog since Drew Ellis had 12 home runs in 2015. McCarthy posted his first multi-homer game of the season on March 13 when he hit two home runs and drove in five runs in a 19-0 victory over Davidson.
McCarthy would equal his season-high of five RBIs in the series opener as he hit a grand slam as part of a 3-for-5 effort. He closed out that weekend series by going 4-for-5 with three doubles.