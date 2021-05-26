City ending public input period for transportation plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is winding down their public comment period for their upcoming Lowcountry Rapid Transit program.
The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments say Wednesday is the last day to comment on a new program that would connect Charleston, North Charleston, and Summerville along Rivers Avenue.
The route is currently planned to stretch 21.5 miles from Ladson to Downtown Charleston.
Specifically, plans say the route would start at the Ladson Fairgrounds, travel through North Charleston and terminate in the West-Edge of Downtown Charleston.
Project leaders say they want the community’s feedback on where to set up stations. They have organized an online meeting that is open 24 hours a day and has interactive maps and visualizations for visitors to see the locations and designs of stations.
“We need to hear from the community at this critical juncture so we can make this the best system possible.” BCDCOG Principal Planner and LCRT Project Lead Sharon Hollis said. “This project won’t just benefit people that ride transit today, but anyone that has to travel for work, recreation or any other reason. This really is a transformational project for our region and we want to make sure as many people are involved as possible and have a say in the future of our community.”
Construction is set to begin in 2023.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.