City ending public input period for transportation plan

“We need to hear from the community at this critical juncture so we can make this the best system possible.” BCDCOG Principal Planner and LCRT Project Lead Sharon Hollis said. “This project won’t just benefit people that ride transit today, but anyone that has to travel for work, recreation or any other reason. This really is a transformational project for our region and we want to make sure as many people are involved as possible and have a say in the future of our community.”