Crews clear crash on Westmoreland Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews have cleared a crash on a bridge between West Ashley and North Charleston.
While a crash had blocked westbound lanes on I-526 at the General William C. Westmoreland Bridge, traffic cameras now show cars are moving freely. Originally, the SCDOT said a crash had closed westbound lanes of I-526 one mile past Exit 14 which heads towards Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.
This crash was right before the first West Ashley exit if heading towards West Ashley.
There has been no word on any injuries stemming from the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
