CSU’s Petit, Stewart recognized among Big South Baseball annual award recipients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (BigSouthSports.com) - Charleston Southern’s R.J. Petit and Dylan Stewart were recognized among the Big South’s annual baseball award winners as the conference office announced the postseason accolades on Tuesday afternoon.
Petit earned recognition on the All-Conference’s First Team as a starting pitcher, while Stewart was recognized on the conference’s All-Academic team as voted on by the Big South head coaches and sports information staff.
Petit was named to the Big South First Team for the second time in his collegiate career after previously receiving the recognition in 2019 as a reliever. The Rock Hill, S.C. native finished among the Big South pitching leaders in multiple categories on the season to highlight his second full season in the CSU Blue and Gold.
The 2021 Big South Preseason Pitcher of the Year, Petit lived up to the billing finishing in the top-five in a majority of the conference’s major pitching categories including ERA (2.79, 2nd), opponent batting average (.223, 4th), innings pitched (84.0, 3rd), strikeouts (75, 4th), and wins (6, 4th).
Petit went at least six innings on the mound in 10 of his 13 starts on the year and allowed two or fewer runs on 10 different occasions. He earned Big South Starting Pitcher of the Week honors after utilizing just 94 pitches in a complete game shutout over Longwood on March 5. He double-digit strikeout games against two of the four teams competing in the 2021 Big South Championships with 10 strikeouts in a win over Gardner-Webb and 11 in seven innings against Presbyterian.
Stewart received All-Academic honors for the first time in his collegiate career as the Goose Creek, S.C. native has posted a 3.90 GPA while majoring in accounting. He lined up in 36 games, drawing 29 starts primarily at second base in the 2021 season.
Stewart claimed Big South Freshman of the Week recognition following the Bucs’ early season series win over Longwood after belting out a pair of triples to help CSU secure the win over the Lancers. He finished tied atop the conference leaderboard in triples (4) on the season, while adding his first home run of the year against USC Upstate on April 17.
Campbell’s Zach Neto earned Big South Player of the Year recognition, while USC Upstate starting pitcher Jordan Marks was named the conference’s Pitcher and Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Campbell’s Thomas Harrington was named the Big South’s Freshman of the Year, while Gardner-Webb’s Jim Chester and Campbell’s Justin Haire were named Co-Coaches of the Year.