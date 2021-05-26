CSU’s Petit, Stewart recognized among Big South Baseball annual award recipients

Petit went at least six innings on the mound in 10 of his 13 starts on the year and allowed two or fewer runs on 10 different occasions. He earned Big South Starting Pitcher of the Week honors after utilizing just 94 pitches in a complete game shutout over Longwood on March 5. He double-digit strikeout games against two of the four teams competing in the 2021 Big South Championships with 10 strikeouts in a win over Gardner-Webb and 11 in seven innings against Presbyterian.